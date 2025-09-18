Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,582,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,351,000 after buying an additional 1,268,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,717,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 192,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,223,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,673,000 after purchasing an additional 179,137 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Trading Up 0.3%

AEE opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren has a twelve month low of $82.95 and a twelve month high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

