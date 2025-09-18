American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

