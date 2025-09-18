American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) & Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Head to Head Contrast

American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

American Power Group has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Power Group and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Power Group N/A N/A N/A Enovix -481.35% -73.88% -32.85%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Power Group $3.36 million 3.93 -$1.00 million N/A N/A Enovix $23.07 million 79.34 -$222.24 million ($0.84) -11.08

This table compares American Power Group and Enovix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Power Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 75.8% of American Power Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Power Group and Enovix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Power Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enovix 0 5 5 0 2.50

Enovix has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.60%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than American Power Group.

Summary

Enovix beats American Power Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations. The company's dual fuel conversion system is a fuel delivery enhancement system that converts existing diesel engines into engines, which run on diesel fuel and compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas; diesel fuel and pipeline gas, well-head gas, or approved bio-methane; and diesel. It also provides flare capture and recovery services to oil and gas production companies. The company was formerly known as GreenMan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to American Power Group Corporation in August 2012. American Power Group Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, Iowa.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

