Analysts Set BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Target Price at $17.98

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Amanda Marie Orders sold 70,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $1,034,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,231.88. The trade was a 64.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BrightView by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BrightView by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in BrightView by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BrightView by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 933.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. BrightView has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.17 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $708.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.43 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

