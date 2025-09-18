Analysts Set Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target at $31.67

Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the first quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTMX opened at $26.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 141.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a $0.2009 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

