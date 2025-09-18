Analysts Set Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) PT at $41.17

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.1667.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $35.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.97 and a beta of 0.20. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $37.34.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $597,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 34,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,765.92. This represents a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Malley sold 78,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $2,588,729.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,147.14. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,825,009. 53.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,909,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,184,000 after acquiring an additional 526,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,604 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,668 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 653,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

