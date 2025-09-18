Analysts Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target at $152.00

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Plexus in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

In related news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,497. This trade represents a 25.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $217,141.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.10. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,356 shares of company stock worth $1,926,890. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 193.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Plexus by 110.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Plexus by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $138.26 on Friday. Plexus has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

