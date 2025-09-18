Analysts Set Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT at $56.35

Shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

In other Zai Lab news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $139,304.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,041.08. This trade represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 86,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,721.64. This represents a 13.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $44.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.66 million. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

