Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2025

Shares of Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYMGet Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 222,896 shares traded.

Anglesey Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.77.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

