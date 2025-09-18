Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,185.74 ($29.79) and traded as high as GBX 2,571 ($35.04). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,518.50 ($34.33), with a volume of 3,909,884 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,300 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,216.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,257.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,185.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -645.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,044 per share, for a total transaction of £17,557.96. Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,044 per share, for a total transaction of £7,092.68. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,378. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

