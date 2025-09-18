Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.30 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 248.20 ($3.38). Animalcare Group shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.39), with a volume of 45,372 shares.

Animalcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 254.30. The stock has a market cap of £171.78 million, a P/E ratio of 832.78 and a beta of 0.55.

About Animalcare Group

