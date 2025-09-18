Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in August

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 286,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 221,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Performance

APGOF stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

