Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in August

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 286,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 221,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
APGOF stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
About Apollo Silver
