Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Lifted by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 209.2% during the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

AAPL stock opened at $238.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.36. The company has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

