Apple Inc. $AAPL is Capital Market Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.2% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $238.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.15 and its 200-day moving average is $212.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

