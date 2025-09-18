Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Tigress Financial Analyst Says

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.93.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $238.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.