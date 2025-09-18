AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Position Lessened by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 65,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 107.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 228,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.5%

ATR opened at $134.50 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,737.98. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

