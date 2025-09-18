ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Update

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ARB Price Performance
ARB stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. ARB has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $27.28.
About ARB
