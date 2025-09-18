Ardelyx, Inc. $ARDX Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARDX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Duane Foster sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $90,776.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,883.14. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 45,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $270,923.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,502,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,342.50. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,551 shares of company stock valued at $996,917. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

