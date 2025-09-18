Aspire Biopharma (NASDAQ:ASBP) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. 321,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,689,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aspire Biopharma to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44.

Aspire Biopharma (NASDAQ:ASBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspire Biopharma by 558.3% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 549,911 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspire Biopharma by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 626,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 313,427 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aspire Biopharma by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 128,660 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aspire Biopharma by 625.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc, early-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and marketing of disruptive technology for delivery mechanisms for do no harm drugs in the United States. The company provides Sublingual Aspirin Product, which addresses cardiology emergencies and pain management.

