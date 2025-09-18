Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,357,200 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 936,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,357.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,357.2 days.
Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62.
