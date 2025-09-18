Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Head to Head Survey

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Associated Banc and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 7 2 0 2.22 Civista Bancshares 0 3 2 0 2.40

Associated Banc presently has a consensus target price of $27.78, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.29%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Associated Banc has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Associated Banc pays out 119.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Civista Bancshares pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and Civista Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $2.39 billion 1.80 $123.14 million $0.77 33.66 Civista Bancshares $244.44 million 1.64 $31.68 million $2.53 8.22

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 5.79% 8.86% 0.91% Civista Bancshares 15.83% 9.77% 0.94%

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit. It also provides deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange solutions; fiduciary services, such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services; and investable funds solutions, including savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. In addition, the company offers deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also holds and manages securities portfolio; leases general equipment; and provides captive insurance products. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

