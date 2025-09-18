Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.42. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1,127.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1,079.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

