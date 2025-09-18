Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.60 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.25). Avation shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.25), with a volume of 61,243 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 price target on shares of Avation in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 265.

Avation Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.52 million, a P/E ratio of 399.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Avation news, insider Mark Stephen Shelton bought 1,340 shares of Avation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 per share, with a total value of £1,983.20. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avation

Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.

Featured Stories

