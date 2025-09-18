Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avation PLC (LON:AVAPGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.60 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.25). Avation shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.25), with a volume of 61,243 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 price target on shares of Avation in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 265.

Avation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.52 million, a P/E ratio of 399.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avation news, insider Mark Stephen Shelton bought 1,340 shares of Avation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 per share, with a total value of £1,983.20. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avation

Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.

Featured Stories

