Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Trading Up 1.0%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.04.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Company Profile
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.
