Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 3.3%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RNA stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.99. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $5,119,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,733. This represents a 84.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 65,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,949,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,776 shares in the company, valued at $799,920. This trade represents a 78.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,499 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $28,261,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $22,765,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $15,498,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $12,729,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

