Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Avient alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avient

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avient by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $50,471,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.