Avista Corporation $AVA Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,370,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 8,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 504,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,318 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $19,252,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $17,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox purchased 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $130,504.05. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,108.95. The trade was a 58.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,367 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,196.24. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,227.68. This represents a 14.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Stock Up 1.3%

AVA stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Avista Corporation has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.11). Avista had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.29%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

