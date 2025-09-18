Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $2,929,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $13,775,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $751.81 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $380.51 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $758.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.63, a P/E/G ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,280. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $34,408,816 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price objective (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

