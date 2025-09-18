Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. 115,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,980,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Azitra Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

Get Azitra alerts:

Institutional Trading of Azitra

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Azitra stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) by 175.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.88% of Azitra worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.