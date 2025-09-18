B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $4.94. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 51,645 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the second quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter worth $629,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
