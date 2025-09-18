B. Riley Boosts AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target to $140.00

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. AZZ has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $119.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $421.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $2,939,298.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 183,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,305,724.70. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $558,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,324.40. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,837 shares of company stock worth $5,195,318 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AZZ by 206.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 110.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 39.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

