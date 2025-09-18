Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Research Coverage Started at Zephirin Group

Zephirin Group began coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $92.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Arete upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

BIDU stock opened at $137.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,116,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,132,000 after acquiring an additional 170,414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 1,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,324,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,262,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPD Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after acquiring an additional 777,570 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

