Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $157.00. The stock had previously closed at $123.79, but opened at $133.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baidu shares last traded at $132.87, with a volume of 5,666,549 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,116,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,132,000 after purchasing an additional 170,414 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,324,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after purchasing an additional 777,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,037,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.09.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

