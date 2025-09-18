Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Arete Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Arete Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $143.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Arete Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Arete upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Get Baidu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Shares of BIDU opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. Baidu has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $138.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,262,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.