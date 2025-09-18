Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

