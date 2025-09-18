Balefire LLC Acquires 4,993 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 19,835,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,305,000 after buying an additional 2,458,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,865,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,844,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 198,269 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 64.4% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,298,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

LBTYA opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($7.54). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $501,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,919.85. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,718.20. This trade represents a 64.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

