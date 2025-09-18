Balefire LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Balefire LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $281.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $286.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

