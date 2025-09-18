Balefire LLC Buys Shares of 15,596 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

