Balefire LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Balefire LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $335.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.62. The firm has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.20.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

