Balefire LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in Renasant Co. $RNST

Balefire LLC increased its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 199.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Renasant Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RNST opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

