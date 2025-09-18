Balefire LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Balefire LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,580,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $7,995,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1%

C opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.