Balefire LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $209.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.74. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

