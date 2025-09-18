Balefire LLC Purchases Shares of 18,093 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $778.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.