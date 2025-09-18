Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 290.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

