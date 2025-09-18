Bangor Savings Bank Sells 505 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.