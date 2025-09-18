Bangor Savings Bank Sells 732 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,474,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

