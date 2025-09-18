Bank of America Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $153.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $171.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $134.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,670,000 after acquiring an additional 195,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,015,000 after purchasing an additional 616,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,015,000 after purchasing an additional 272,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 411.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.