Barclays Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $872.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $881.46. The company has a market capitalization of $343.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $754.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $731.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

