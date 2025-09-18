Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$3.56. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 5,117,385 shares.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

