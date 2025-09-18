BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 276.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBBB. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $2,284,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 690,560 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TBBB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NYSE:TBBB opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. BBB Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.41 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

